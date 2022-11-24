England play Pakistan in a three-match Test series this winter and have added 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed to the squad

England are currently playing a warm-up match against the England Lions in preparation for their upcoming series against Pakistan. This will be the first time since 2005 that the two sides have played each other in a Test match in Pakistan.

The last time the two nations met was in the final of the T20 World Cup just a couple of weeks ago and a low-scoring match saw England snatch victory and secure their second white-ball trophy since 2019. Now, for the first time in history, England have become the first men’s side to hold both ODI and T20 trophies at the same time.

However, it’s now time for the Test side to get back into action and the squad is now set to be joined by youngster Rehan Ahmed who could become England’s youngest Test player if he features on the tour. England’s Test coach, Brendon McCullum announced yesterday that the leg-spinner was a late addition to the squad just over a week before the first match is due to take place.

Who is Rehan Ahmed?

Ahmed was born in Nottingham in 2004 and his father, Naeem, is a former fast-bowling all-rounder born in Pakistan. Ahmed was originally in the Nottinghamshire youth set up but moved to Leicestershire in 2017 and aged 13 was invited to bowl in the nets at England vs West Indies at Lord’s, famously clean bowling Ben Stokes.

He first made a name for himself on the international stage when he featured in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies, taking 12 wickets as England reached the final, ultimately losing to India. Following on from his success, he was bought by the Southern Brave for the 2022 Hundred competition and went on to make his first-class debut on May 2022 for Leicestershire.

Ahmed for Southern Brave in August 2022

He has also taken 21 wickets in his 19 T20 matches for the Leicestershire Foxes in the 2022 T20 Blast. In his three first class matches, Ahmed has claimed nine wickets at an average of 30.11. The 18-year-old leg-spinner also has a batting average of 32.50 having hit 122 against Derbyshire.

What has been said?

Speaking to the press after announcing Ahmed’s addition to the squad, McCullum said: “We know he’s not the finished article and has raw potential. Ben Stokes, myself and the rest of the coaches like how he approaches his game. The experience of being part of the squad in Pakistan will be hugely beneficial for him, and he will add to the make-up of our squad.”

When is England vs Pakistan?

The two sides will meet for the first of three Test matches next Thursday 1 December. It will be played in Rawalpindi and will be available to watch on Sky Sports from 5am GMT.

Ben Stokes will lead the squad and joining him will be: Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.