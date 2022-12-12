England secured series victory over Pakistan as they won by 26 runs in Multan. They will now prepare for final Test match which begins later this week

England secured yet another triumphant victory as they beat Pakistan by 26 runs to seal the three-match Test series and enjoy their first win over these opponents outside of the UK in 22 years. The returning Mark Wood was on fine form as he took four wickets in the second innings to demolish the Pakistani batting line-up. The Durham cricketer was consistently hitting 90mph as he took four wickets for 65 runs.

However, this was not without its controversy. Ollie Pope claimed a catch which was sent upstairs to be confirmed after it looked as if it was touching the ground. Much to Pakistan’s dismay, the wicket was awarded and their hopes of victory quickly vanished. Saud Shakeel was Pakistan’s top scorer with 94 runs to his name in the second innings but it ultimately proved not enough to compete with Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum’s ‘Bazball’ cricket phenomena.

Advertisement

This is now the eighth win in nine matches for McCullum and Stokes and they will hope to secure a whitewash over their opponents as they prepare for the third and final Test match later this week.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the third Test match

Advertisement

When is Pakistan vs England?

The two sides will begin their third and final Test match of this series on Saturday 17 December. If all five days are needed, the match will conclude on Wednesday 21 December. Each day of play is scheduled to start at 5am GMT and will run until about 12pm depending on the light.

Advertisement

Harry Brook, player of the match, leads the squad off the field

The National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, will host the final Test. It has a capacity for 34,228 spectators and last hosted a Test match earlier this year between Pakistan and Australia. The first Test match to be played here was between Pakistan and India in 1956.

How to watch Pakistan vs England

Sky Sports will have all of the action from the third and final Test match. Coverage will begin at 4.30am each day and will be on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket. Subscribers of Sky can also stream the action on the SkyGo app while others can buy NowTV daily passes.

Advertisement

Sky Sports subscriptions cost from £46/month while NowTV daily passes start at £11.98/day.

Advertisement

Team news

The playing XI is yet to be announced and will most likely be confirmed on Friday afternoon. There are no reported injuries for either side as yet, although in a post-match chat with the media, Ben Stokes admitted: “There are definitely bodies that are tight up there.”

England could be tempted to hand a debut to rising teenage talent Rehan Ahmed, who is, along with Keaton Jennings and Ben Foakes, yet to be involved in the series thus far.

Pakistani Test debutant, Abrar Ahmed is sure to return to the squad following his brilliant first innings where he took seven wickets for 114 as well as a further 4-120 in the second.

Advertisement

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masoon, Zahid Mahmood.

Advertisement