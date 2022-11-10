Everything you need to know ahead of the T20 World Cup final this weekend

After a month and a half of excitement and thrills, we have finally reached the grand finale of the T20 World Cup which is set to be played between England and Pakistan. Both teams endured turbulent group stages and it was by no means certain they would reach the final of the competition.

Pakistan suffered loss to Zimbabwe and it seemed unlikely they would then be able to reach the knockout stages of the competition, meanwhile England suffered their own embarrassment when Ireland beat Jos Buttler’s side by five runs.

However, thanks to their fellow competitors’ results, they both reached the semi-finals and found victory comparitively easily. Pakistan took on New Zealand, winning by seven wickets thanks to a tremendous opening partnership while England beat India by 10 wickets and with 24 balls to spare thanks to 86* from Alex Hales and 80* from Buttler.

They will now prepare for the hardest battle of all, in what England fans will hope is not a repeat of the 1992 T20 World Cup final, which saw Pakistan beat England by 22 runs.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Sunday’s final...

Buttler and Hales (R) celebrate beating India in the semi-final

When is the T20 World Cup final?

The two sides will come together on Sunday 13 November 2022 with the match scheduled to start at 8am GMT (7pm local time). The final will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground which has a capacity for over 100,000 people.

How to watch the T20 World Cup final?

Not only will Sky Sports be broadcasting the final, but it has also been announced that Channel 4 will be showing the action from Australia. In a repeat of what was seen at the 2019 ODI World Cup, an agreement was reached between Sky and Channel 4 that if England were to reach the final, the free-to-air broadcasters would also be able to show coverage of the match.

Those who wish to watch with Sky will need a Sky Sports account, costing around £46/month. It can also be watched on Sky’s streaming service SkyGo. NowTV also offer daily passes for Sky Sport which cost £11.98/day. There is also a streaming option with Channel 4 with fans only needing a free account to use 4oD on laptops or phones.

England vs Pakistan head-to-head

The two nations recently competed in a historic seven-match T20 series which saw England come out on top with a 4-3 win. In total, England and Pakistan have played each other in 28 T20 matches and England have won on 18 occasions. In neutral locations, England have won seven of the nine matches played.

Both sides have previously won the tournament with Pakistan winning in 1992 and England winning the 2010 tournament. Pakistan have not reached the final since their 1992 win while England reached the 2016 final, ultimately losing to West Indies.

Squads

England were without both Mark Wood and Dawid Malan for their semi-final fixture due to injury struggles and it is yet unclear whether they will return for the grand finale on Sunday. Chris Jordan and Phil Salt came in as replacements.

Salt took a crucial catch off Adil Rashid’s bowling to help dismiss key batter Suryakumar Yadav, while Jordan was the pick of England’s bowlers, taking three big wickets.

As neither side have confimed their playing XI for Sunday, here are the World Cup squads for both teams:

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood.