The Hundred cricket tournament enters its final week with the eliminator and final looming this weekend

We come to the final week of the explosive cricket tournament, the Hundred after nearly a month of intense action.

The end of the week will see the eliminator and the final being played with one team going straight through to the final and two teams battling it out to reach Lord’s on Sunday.

We have seen breakout stars of the tournament emerge with both Will Smeed and Will Jacks producing blistering centuries for their respective teams.

Jacks is now the fourth highest run scorer at the 2022 tournament, with 259 runs to his name while Dawid Malan has topped the charts with 300 runs off just 171 balls.

Once again Smriti Mandhana has shone for the Southern Brave but it is South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt who has produced several match-winning performances and tops the women’s highest run scorers with 236 so far this tournament.

Here is all you need to know ahead of The Hundred eliminator 2022...

When is the Hundred eliminator?

Both the men’s and women’s matches will be played on Friday 2 September. The women’s match is scheduled to begin at 3pm BST while the men’s match takes place at 6.30pm.

Where will The Hundred eliminator be played?

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton will host both of the matches for The Hundred eliminator.

Formerly known as the Rose Bowl, the Ageas Bowl is the home to Hampshire County Cricket and was first opened in 2001.

It has a capacity of between 15,000 and 25,000 depending on temporary seating and recently hosted one of the T20I matches between England and South Africa.

Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt celebrate another win for the Southern Brave

Who will play in The Hundred eliminator?

The teams have not yet been confirmed as there are still four matches for both the men’s and women’s competitions left to play.

As it stands, the Southern Brave women will go straight to the final while the Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix will battle it out in the eliminator.

Southern Brave have won all five of their fixtures so far this competition.

In the men’s tournament, it’s a slightly different story with the Southern Brave struggling in seventh place. The Trent Rockets may well go straight to Saturday’s final after winning five out of their seven fixtures while London Spirit and Manchester Originals will fight in the eliminator.

With the upcoming fixtures still to be played, all of this could very easily change as both the Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix have the same number of points as the Manchester Originals.

How to watch The Hundred eliminator

Both the BBC and Sky Sports will have the coverage for the eliminator fixtures.

BBC Two will begin coverage at 2.30pm but the match will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Sky Sports have a dedicated The Hundred channel as well as their cricket channel which will show all the action.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports begin at around £46/month while NowTV passes are available for £11.99/month.

How to buy tickets for The Hundred eliminator

Tickets for the penulatimate day of the Hundred have sold out and are therefore no longer available to purchase through either the Hundred website or the Ageas Bowl website.

Viagogo are operating reselling tickets with tickets varying hugely in price from £7 to upwards of £50.

When is The Hundred final?

The final is set to be played on Saturday 3 September 2022 at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.