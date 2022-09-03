Trent Rockets, Manchester Originals, Southern Brave, and Oval Invincibles are all bidding for glory at Lord’s.

After another explosive summer of shortened format cricket, The Hundred competition is drawing to a close with only one match left to play in both the men and women’s tournament.

Once again, August has been a showcase of the some of the best domestic cricketers England has to offer, as well as a number of superb talents from around the world.

Not only have we seen players such as Will Jacks, Will Smeed, and Lauren Winfield-Hill excel, but international superstars like Smriti Mandhana, Sunil Narine, and Beth Mooney have also shone.

Last year’s men’s champions Southern Brave will relinquish their title after a poor campaign that was hampered by the loss of several key players through injury.

The women’s reigning champions however, Oval Invincibles, have won all but one of their fixtures and are heavily tipped to win the tournament once again.

Centuries, five-wicket hauls, and mindblowing catches have been seen aplenty, but as the tournament now draws to a close, only a few players will have the final opportunity to exhibit their talent as Lord’s finals day looms.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Hundred finals day...

When is The Hundred 2022 final?

The two finals will take place on Saturday 3 September 2022 with the women’s match starting at 3pm BST and the men’s fixture starting at 6.30pm.

Lord’s Cricket Ground will host finals day once again and is set to see around 30,000 people attend.

Dawid Malan of Trent Rockets is the tournament’s top run scorer

Who is playing in The Hundred 2022 final?

The women’s final will see Southern Brave come up against Oval Invincibles, while the men’s final will pit Trent Rockets against Manchester Originals for the right to become the second-ever Hundred champions.

How to watch The Hundred 2022 final

Both BBC and Sky Sports will have the rights for both The Hundred matches.

BBC Two and BBC iPlayer have had the rights to 10 of the 100 matches while Sky Sports have a dedicated The Hundred channel which has showed every match from the tournament.

However, both the Eliminator and final matches will be shown by both broadcasters.

Sky Sports subscriptions begin at £46/month and NowTV passes are also available for £11.99/day.

Are there still tickets available for The Hundred 2022 final?

Tickets have now sold out for The Hundred finals day.

However, Viagogo, one of the world’s biggest ticket exchange sites, is offering selling and buying of tickets. Tickets cost in the region of £40.

Who are favourites to win The Hundred 2022?

Trent Rockets are on course for their first ever victory in the men’s competition. They have lost just two of their group stage matches and have successfully put themselves straight into the Hundred final.

They have the tournament’s top run scorer, Dawid Malan as well as Alex Hales who has also produced some significant runs for his side.

Luke Wood and Samit Patel have been excelling for the Rockets on the bowling front and it will take a strong and defiant squad to bring them down from their high-scoring momentum.

In the women’s tournament the Oval Invincibles seem unreachable.

However, Southern Brave have had an exceptionally strong tournament with both the competition’s top two wicket-takers (Amanda-Jade Wellington and Lauren Bell) playing for the Hampshire based team.