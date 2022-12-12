England women beat the West Indies in the first T20 match of a five match series. The second takes place this Wednesday. How to watch T20 series

England Women secured a triuphant victory in their first T20 fixture of the five match series against the West Indies. The West Indies were reduced to just 105/5 at the end of their 20 overs with Lauren Bell the pick of the English bowlers taking three wickets for 26.

Spin bowler Sophie Ecclestone also had a match to remember as she went for only six runs off her four immaculate overs. West Indies’ Rashada Williams was the highest scorer for her side with 23 runs to her name.

England’s Danni Wyatt secured a quick victory for the side as she hit a forceful 59 not out off just 34 balls which included seven fours and two sixes. She was joined at the crease by Sophie Dunkley and Lauren Winfield-Hill who scored 25 and 15 respectively. It took England just 12.4 overs to reach the total set by West Indies and they now lead the series 1-0 heading into the Kensington Oval fixture later this week.

This T20 win comes only a few days after England secured a 3-0 white-wash over their hosts in a three-match ODI series with a returning Nat Sciver bouncing back to form.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the next T20 match in the West Indies...

When is the second T20 match?

The two teams will meet again on Wednesday 14 December 2022 for the second of five T20 fixtures. The action will start at 10pm GMT. The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, will host the second fixture. This ground is the pre-eminent sporting facility on the Island, primarily used for cricket, and has a capacity for 28,000 spectators.

Sophia Dunkley for England

The remaining fixtures will take place:

Saturday 17 December, 10pm

Sunday 18 December, 10pm

Thursday 22 December, 10pm

How to watch the second T20 match

The remaining fixtures will be available to watch on BT Sport. Coverage of the fixtures are set to begin at 9.30pm and for those unable to watch on BT, the Windies Cricket will post highlights of the match shortly after the close of play. There will also be a live radio commentary available through the Windies YouTube channel as well.

Subscriptions for BT Sport begin at £25/month and the action can be streamed on laptops, TV and mobile devices.

Team news

Following Alice Capsey’s broken collarbone, Maia Bouchier was called up to the squad along with Alice Davidson-Richards. Unfortunately, Capsey has been joined on her return home by 17-year-old all-rounder Freya Kemp who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour due to back pain.

The ECB released a statement saying: “England Women’s all-rounder Freya Kemp has been ruled out of the rest of the West Indies series with back pain limiting her cricket.”

T20 Squads:

England: Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.