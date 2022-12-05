England beat Pakistan in their first Test match on Pakistani soil since 2005 and will look to take the series in the second Test match next week

England completed one of the most triumphant Test match victories in recent times with a 74-run win over Pakistan in the first of three Test matches. The Test match broke several records with the first day seeing the most runs scored in the opening day of any Test match as Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook all hit centuries.

However, Pakistan responded with tons of their own as Babar Azam, Imam Ul-Haq and Saud Shafique hit 136, 121 and 114 respectively and the match was set up for an intense final day. As the sun faded behind the ground, it looked as if a draw was the most likely out come, despite four wickets apiece for James Anderson and Ollie Robinson on the fifth day.

That was until spinner Jack Leach trapped Naseem Shah LBW and the umpire’s finger went up, marking the first time since 2000 that England had beaten Pakistan outside of the UK. England’s Will Jacks also had a debut to remember has he secured six wickets in Pakistan’s first innings, giving his side a healthy lead heading into the second innings.

Azam’s squad will now look to bounce back in the second Test match which starts later this week. Here is all you need to know ahead of Pakistan and England’s second of three Test matches...

When is the second Test match?

The two sides will meet once again from Friday 9 December 2022 and if all five days are needed, the match will conclude on Tuesday 13 December. This second Test will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Punjab, Pakistan. First built in 2001, it has since hosted five Test matches and ten ODIs and has a capacity for 35,000 spectators. The last Test match to be played on this ground was in 2006 and was between Pakistan and West Indies.

Each day of the Test will start at 5am GMT (11am local time) and will conclude around 12.30pm depending on light.

Harry Brook celebrates his 153 in the first innings

How to watch the second Test match?

Like the first, the second Test match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event. Sky Sport subscriptions cost from £46/month and those with an account can stream the action through the SkyGo app. NowTV also offer daily Sky Sport passes for £11.98/day.

Squad news ahead of second Test match

Liam Livingstone is now out of the rest of the Pakistan series following a knee injury. The batting all-rounder jarred his knee while fielding on the second day in Rawalpindi and will now fly home with England yet to decide whether to call up a replacement. Pakistan’s Azhar Ali retired on the fourth afternoon after he was hit on the finger but has since been declared fit to play.

Ben Stokes will likely name his playing XI the morning of the second Test match. In the meantime, here are both squads for the three-match Test series

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Nawaz, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Ali.