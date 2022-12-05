England women will look to seal the series when they take on West Indies in the second ODI match following their triumphant win in the first. How to watch on TV

England secured a comprehensive win against the West Indies in the first ODI of their three-match series. The two sides have met in the Caribbean to complete a bilateral series with three ODI matches followed by a five-match T20 series which will take place later in December at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and Kensington Oval in Barbados.

This was England’s first fixture with returning captain Heather Knight after the batter was forced to miss most of the summer due to a hip injury. Knight managed just 16 off 23 before succumbing to the bowling of Aaliyah Alleyne.

Advertisement

However, this was of little not as also returning to the squad following a stint out of the game to focus on her mental health, was Nat Sciver who shone with the bat hitting 90 runs to help England to a score of 307. This soon proved too much for the host nation, as seven of the West Indian side failed to reach double digits. Danni Wyatt hit 68 off 60 balls as well before England’s Charlie Dean took over with the ball to take four wickets for just 35 runs as the West Indies were bowled out for 165 runs after only 40.3 overs.

The last bilateral series the two sides played came in 2020 when England completed a clean sweep on home soil. However, their last ODI meeting came earlier this year at the ODI Women’s Cricket World Cup which saw the West Indies win by seven runs.

Advertisement

Here is all you need to know ahead of England and West Indies’s second meeting...

When is West Indies vs England second ODI?

Advertisement

The two sides will face off again on Tuesday 6 December 2022 with the start time scheduled for 6pm GMT. The Sir Vivian Richards stadium in North Sound, Antigua, will host the match and it can hold a capacity for 10,000 spectators.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews

How to watch West Indies vs England second ODI?

BT Sport will have all the action from England’s tour in West Indies with the fixtures set to be shown on BT Sport 1. Monthly subscriptions are available for around £25/month and coverage of the match is expected to start at 5.30pm. The matches will also be available to watch on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel and via the ESPN Play app.

Advertisement

Squads

Advertisement

England’s squad is now back to pretty much full strength following the return of both Heather Knight and Nat Sciver. Lauren Winfield-Hill has also made her way back to the squad despite losing her central contract for the 2022/23 season. She has produced some phenomenal performances with the bat in for both the Melbourne Stars (WBBL) and Oval Invincibles (The Hundred).

As for the West Indies, they are without the recently retired Deandra Dottin and injured skipper Stafanie Taylor. All-rounder and World Cup star Hayley Matthews is leading the way for the West Indies with Shakera Selman serving as vice-captain.

England squad: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Danni Wyatt.