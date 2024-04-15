Derek Underwood dead: Former England and Kent cricket spinner dies aged 78
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derek Underwood, England's most successful spin bowler in Test cricket, has died at 78, according to an announcement from his former county, Kent. Affectionately nicknamed 'Deadly', Underwood took 297 wickets in 86 Test matches and an additional 32 in ODIs (One Day Internationals) with his agile left-arm spin.
Kent chair Simon Phillip said in a statement: “The Kent Cricket family is in mourning following the passing of one of its greatest ever players. Derek was an outstanding contributor to both Kent and England, winning trophies for club and country and etching his name in the history books forevermore.
“Watching Derek weave his unique magic on a wet wicket was a privilege for all who were able to witness it. His induction into the ICC Hall of Fame shows the esteem in which he was held in world cricket.
“An advocate for growing our game worldwide whilst protecting our sport’s rich heritage, Derek also made substantial contributions off the field as well as on it, and he will be sorely missed by everyone at Kent Cricket.”
Renowned for his skill on uncovered pitches, he debuted for England at 21 in 1966 and concluded his international career in 1982. His wicket count might have been even greater if he hadn't participated in Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket and the initial rebel tour to South Africa. However he remains 42 wickets ahead of his closest rival among spinners, Graeme Swann.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.