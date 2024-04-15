Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derek Underwood, England's most successful spin bowler in Test cricket, has died at 78, according to an announcement from his former county, Kent. Affectionately nicknamed 'Deadly', Underwood took 297 wickets in 86 Test matches and an additional 32 in ODIs (One Day Internationals) with his agile left-arm spin.

Kent chair Simon Phillip said in a statement: “The Kent Cricket family is in mourning following the passing of one of its greatest ever players. Derek was an outstanding contributor to both Kent and England, winning trophies for club and country and etching his name in the history books forevermore.

Derek Underwood walking alongside the late Queen during 2nd Ashes Test Match between England and Australia at Lord's on July 17, 2009 in London, England.

“Watching Derek weave his unique magic on a wet wicket was a privilege for all who were able to witness it. His induction into the ICC Hall of Fame shows the esteem in which he was held in world cricket.

“An advocate for growing our game worldwide whilst protecting our sport’s rich heritage, Derek also made substantial contributions off the field as well as on it, and he will be sorely missed by everyone at Kent Cricket.”