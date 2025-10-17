A former Aston Villa and England footballer will be pouring pints for fans at a bar in Lichfield this weekend.

Bar Home in Lichfield is hosting former Villa star Dion Dublin on Sunday (October 19) as part of Guinness’s Matchday Roadshow. Dublin, whose playing career saw him represent England at international level while also making 155 appearances for Aston Villa, scoring 48 times, will be attending Bar Home to try and pour the perfect pint of Guinness while watching Villa take on Spurs with local fans.

As part of Guinness’s Matchday Roadshow, Dion Dublin will be aiming to pour the perfect pint of Guinness for fans, with the Villa legend in attendance from 12.30pm on Sunday, and Villa v Spurs kicking off shortly after at 2pm followed by Liverpool v Man United at 4.30pm. Stephen Cooper, head of marketing at Stonegate Group, said: “Since introducing Bar Home to Lichfield, the opening weeks have surpassed our expectations with the bar quickly establishing itself as the best place to watch the big game in town and we’re excited to keep the momentum going this weekend with a visit from a footballing legend.

“We know Dion Dublin has a huge nationwide following and is especially popular locally with Aston Villa fans, so make sure to pre-book your table at Bar Home in advance to secure your table and meet the man himself and after all, who knows, he may even be pouring your Guinness!

“At Social Pub and Kitchen, our goal is to be the market leader for sport with this latest initiative being a prime example of why we are the place to go for the big match and with so many events like this lined up for the rest of the footballing calendar, it’s going to be an unforgettable season.”