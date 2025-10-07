Emma Raducanu retired during her opening match at the Wuhan Open against Ann Li.

The sports star who is ranked as Britain’s Number One tennis player, was visibly out of sorts in the hot and humid conditions. Raducanu was 6-1 4-1 down to Li when she decided to retire after a medical timeout, having looked almost dizzy at points in the second set.

The British No 1 is the latest player to retire or withdraw from a tournament in recent weeks during the Asia swing with six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek criticising the "overwhelming" tennis schedule. Raducanu is hoping to end the season strongly by remaining in the top 32 on the WTA rankings to ensure she is seeded at January's Australian Open but it is not clear whether she will now compete in the other China events this month.

Li, who will face Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in the next round, said: "I want to wish Emma a fast recovery. It looks like she wasn't feeling good.

"It was a tough match last time, so hopefully she feels better. I'm happy with my performance, I stayed pretty solid for the entire match."