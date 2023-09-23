England vs Chile: Rugby World Cup 2023 kick-off time, channel, lineup, referee - is Owen Farrell playing?
Here’s everything you need to know about England’s Rugby World Cup match against Chile.
and live on Freeview channel 276
England will be back in Rugby World Cup action today (23 September) as they prepare to take on debutants Chile in Lille, France.
Steve Borwich’s team are at the top of Pool D after beating both Argentina and Japan in their opening two matches - at 27 to 10 and 34 to 12 respectively. They will be counting on another win this afternoon to seal their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chile, who are playing their first ever World Cup, will likely be feeling less confident after losing to both Samoa and Japan. The South American side have scored three tries and conceded 11 so far, placing them at the bottom of the group.
Captain Owen Farrell will be back in England’s starting lineup this afternoon, following his completion of his four-match suspension. The fly-half could not play in the previous two games after he received a red card last month for a high tackle on Taine Basham during England’s warm-up match against Wales at Twickenham.
Bookies are heavily favouring England to come out on top this Saturday, but fans will still be feeling a mixture of nerves and excitement until kick off later today. Here’s everything you need to know about the match.
When is England vs Chile?
England vs Chile is due to kick off at 4.45pm BST today, Saturday 23 September. The match is taking place at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, France.
How can I watch it?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.
Is Owen Farrell playing?
Captain Owen Farrell has been recalled to England’s starting lineup after completing his suspension. He has said he is “massively excited to be back” at fly-half.
Farrell will replace George Ford, who has widely impressed with his performance in the tournament so far.
Who else is in the lineup?
Borthwick has put forward a heavily rotated team to face Chile, knowing there won’t be many more opportunities to rest his front-line troops. England’s full starting lineup is:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bevan Rodd, Theo Dan, Kyle Sinckler; George Martin, David Ribbans; Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Billy Vunipola; Danny Care, Owen Farrell (captain); Max Malins, Ollie Lawrence, Elliot Daly, Henry Arundell; Marcus Smith.
Replacements: Jack Walker, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Ollie Chessum, Ben Earl; Ben Youngs, George Ford, Joe Marchant.
Who is playing for Chile?
Chile’s starting lineup is:
Salvador Lues, Augusto Bohme, Matias Dittus; Clemente Saavedra, Javier Eissmann; Martín Sigren (captain), Ignacio Silva, Alfonso Escobar; Benjamin Videla, Rodrigo Fernandez; Franco Velarde, Matias Garafulic, Domingo Saavedra, Cristobal Game; Franciso Urroz.
Replacements: Tomas Dussaillant, Vittorio Lastra, Inaki Gurruchaga, Pablo Huete, Thomas Orchard, Raimundo Martínez; Lukas Carvallo, Inaki Ayarza
Who is the referee?
Ireland will also be playing in the World Cup later today, up against South Africa at 8pm BST.