World Rugby has confirmed the referee for England vs Chile on Saturday, 23 September.

England will continue their quest to make it to the Rugby World Cup knock-out stages against Chile this weekend.

Steve Borthwick looks set to shuffle the pack for the game in Lille. It comes on the back of two wins - a gritty display with 14-men against Argentina and an unconvincing bonus point victory over Japan. He is set to bring back captain Owen Farrell - while Marcus Smith could start the game at full-back.

A victory for England would go a long way to securing a place in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile Chile are still looking for their first ever world cup win.

The South American side are making their debut in the tournament in 2023 and have so far lost both games. It looks set to be another tough test for Chile as they face tier one side England.

But who are the match officials for the game at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille on Saturday, 23 September at 4.45pm? Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for England vs Chile?

Experienced South African referee Jaco Peyper will be the match official for game in Lille on Saturday evening. It is the first game he is taking charge of since the opening night fixture in Paris on Friday, 8 September.

Jaco Peyper. Picture: Joe Allison/Getty Images

Peyper is no stranger to world cup matches - and also took charge of the opening game at the 2015 world cup in England. The 43-year-old has been a referee at the top level for many years now - and refereed games at both the 2015 and 2019 world cups. He was also the match official for the Champions Cup final between La Rochelle and Leinster earlier this year.

Jaco was the referee for the 2019 quarter final between Wales and France in which he sent off Sébastien Vahaamahina for an elbow.

Who is the TMO and touch judges?

Peyper will be joined by French official Pierre Brousset and Itallian referee Andrea Piardi as touch judges. Piradi was an assitant for England's previous match against Japan on Sunday (17 September) night as well as Wales vs Portugal last weekend.

Brousset was an assistant for England's opening match against Argentina - in which Tom Curry was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.

The TMO will be South African official Marius Jonker.

How to watch the game?

The match will be shown live by ITV (and STV in Scotland). The broadcaster has exclusive rights for the world cup throughout the tournament.