World rugby has confirmed the match officials for Argentina vs Samoa

Argentina will be back in action at the Rugby World Cup this weekend.

Los Pumas had a rest week in round two, giving them time to lick their wounds after losing to 14-man England on 9 September. Michael Cheika's men will be hoping to bounce back with a win to get their campaign on track.

The South American side will still be expecting to make it out of the pool and into the knock-out stages. But Samoa will be looking to cause an upset on Friday (22 September) evening.

Manu Samoa kicked-off their world cup campaign last weekend with a 43-10 win over Chile at Stade de Bordeaux. The Pacific Islanders will be looking to make it back-to-back victories.

But who will be the match officials for the match at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne on Friday, 22 September. Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Argentina vs Samoa?

Australian match official Nic Berry will be the referee for the game at Saint-Étienne on Friday evening. It is his second match of the tournament, having previously took charge of Japan vs Chile in the first weekend.

During the second round of the tournament, Berry was a touch judge for the England vs Japan game in Nice.

Australian referee Nic Berry will take charge of Scotland's final Pool B match against Ireland at the Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Berry is a former professional rugby player, he took up refereeing after retiring from the game in 2013. He played for sides such as Queensland Reds, Racing Metro and London Wasps during his career. He returned following a series of concusions.

He is one of few former Super Rugby players to have also refereed a game in that same league. Berry was a referee for the Rugby World Cup in 2019 - as well as now in 2023.

Who are the touch judges and TMO?

Berry will be joined by Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli and fellow Australian official Jordan Way as his touch judges. Amashukeli has refereed two games at the tournament including Ireland vs Romania and England vs Japan - he received plaudits for his performance during the latter.

Jordan Way will also be an assistant for Italy vs Uruguay on Wednesday (20 September) afternoon. He has already served as an assistant in rounds 1 and 2.

The TMO will be Australian official Brett Cronan.

