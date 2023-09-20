World rugby has confirmed the match officials for France vs Namibia on 21 September

France will be aiming to take a huge step towards the knock-out stages of the Rugby World Cup this week.

The hosts have won both of their games so far in the tournament. Les Blues pulled off an impressive win against New Zealand on the opening night in Paris.

After heavily rotating the side, the French made it through a tricky test against Uruguay last week. The hosts will be back in action against Namibia on Thursday night in Marseille.

The African side currently sit bottom of Pool A having lost both of their games at the tournament so far. Namibia have a points difference of -112 and have scored just one try - and lost 72-3 against the All Blacks last week.

But who will be the match officials for the game at the Stade de Marseille, Marseille on Thursday. Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for France vs Namibia?

English match official Matthew Carley will be in charge of the Pool A game in Marseille on 21 September. It will be his second game of the world cup.

Carley was the ref for Wales vs Fiji in the first round - a match in which proved to be one of the most dramatic and talked about games of the opening weekend. It was his debut as a referee at the world cup.

Referee Matthew Carley. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Since making his professional debut in 2013, Carley has regularly refereed games in the Gallagher Premiership and has gone on to take charge of European rugby games as well as test matches.

Carley was an assistant referee for the Ireland vs Tonga game in the Rugby World Cup's second weekend.

Who is the TMO and touch judges?

Carley will be joined by Irish official Andrew Brace and Welsh referee Craig Evans as his touch judges for the match in Marseille on Thursday night.

It will be a busy 24 hours for Brace - who is down to be an assistant for Italy and Uruguay on Wednesday evening. He refereed two games so far at the tournament, as well as serving as a touch judge.

Evans has been a touch judge twice so far in the tournament. He will also run the lines for Scotland vs Tonga later in the weekend.

Irish official - and the only female referee at the tournament - Joy Neville will be the TMO for France vs Namibia on Thursday night.

How to watch France vs Namibia?

ITV have exclusive rights for the tournament in the UK (STV show the games in Scotland) for the tournament. The France vs Namibia game will be shown on ITV4 - as well as the ITVX streaming service.