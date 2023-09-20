World Rugby has confirmed the referee and match officials for Georgia vs Portugal

Georgia and Portugal will be looking for a first win at the 2023 Rugby World Cup when they meet on the field in Toulouse this weekend.

Both teams lost their opening fixtures in the tournament and will be hoping to bounce straight back. Georgia faced Australia in the opening round of fixtures and lost 35-15.

Georgia came into the tournament as potential underdogs to spring a surprise in Pool C, having claimed victories over Italy and Wales last years. The victories in July and and November were Georgia's first wins over Tier 1 nations.

Portugal's made Wales work hard for the win - despite the comfortable looking 28-8 final score. The European side scored a try from a slick line-out move.

Portgual will be without winger Vincent Pinto who was sent off during the loss to Wales in round two. The winger caught Josh Adams in the face with his boot after losing balance while climbing a high ball.

He has been banned for three weeks - which can be reduced to two - following a discplinary hearing. However it has proved a controversial decision with ex-England star Andy Goode calling the red card the "worst ever decision".

But who will be the match officials for the game at Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse on Saturday (23 September) afternoon. Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Georgia vs Portugal?

New Zealand match official Paul Williams will be the referee for this game. It is his second game in charge at the tournament.

He was the referee for Samoa vs Chile last weeked. The 38-year-old made his debut in Super Rugby in 2016 - and took charge of the U20 World Rugby Championship later that year.

New Zealand referee Paul Williams. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Williams was the first New Zealand born referee to officiate an All Blacks’ test in 40 years when he controlled the first match of the 2020 Bledisloe Cup series at Sky Stadium in Wellington on 10 October, 2020.

Who is the TMO and the touch judges?

Williams will be joined by English referee Matthew Carley and Irish official Chris Busby. For Carley it is a busy weekend with the match official set to take charge of France vs Namibia on Thursday (21 September) night.

The TMO for the match will be Irish referee - and only female official at the tournament - Joy Neville. It is the second game she will be in the hot seat this weekend - serving as TMO for Matthew Carley on Thursday.

How to watch Georgia vs Portugal?

ITV (and STV in Scotland) have the exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament. The Georgia vs Portugal game will be shown live on ITV1 - and streaming on ITVX.