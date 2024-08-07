English football’s dirtiest squads revealed

A new study by leading football prediction site FootballWhispers.com has revealed the squads in the top 4 tiers of English football with the dirtiest disciplinary records.

The research analysed data from the 2023/24 season games in the English Premier League, Championship, League One, and League Two competitions, to establish the teams who committed the most fouls and received the most cards. The study used a points system to decide the league's dirtiest sides in which each foul constituted one point, each yellow card three points, and each red card ten points, allowing the team with the highest scores to be considered English football’s dirtiest.

AFC Wimbledon earn the title of the dirtiest squad, with both the highest score in total and per league game. The League Two side committed 621 fouls through the season, earning as many as 101 yellow cards, and 7 red cards. With this, the Dons’ total discipline score throughout the season comes out at 886, which per each of their 46 league fixtures, is a score of 19.26 per-game.

A close second to Wimbledon is League Two rivals Accrington Stanley. Committing just one less foul than the Dons through the season with 620, Accrington received a handful more yellow cards with 109 and a total of 5 red cards. The ‘Owd Reds come in with a total score of 883, which makes for a per-game score of 19.20.

League One Burton Albion rank as the third dirtiest side in the study. Their 588 fouls, 122 yellow cards, and 4 reds make for a total score as high as 868, which equates to 18.87 per game.

Wolves rank as the dirtiest top-tier side, coming in fourth overall. Over the Wanderers’ 38 Premier League fixtures, they committed a total of 476 fouls. For their sins Wolves received 102 yellow cards, and 4 reds. This gives them a total score of 716, or 18.84 per-game.

In fifth comes League Two’s Salford City, whose record of 540 fouls, 117 yellow cards, and as many as 9 red cards, gives them a total discipline score of 855. This comes out as a per-game score of 18.59.

England’s ‘dirtiest’ squads

Rank; Team; Fouls; Yellow Cards; Red Cards; Total Discipline Score; Total Score Per Game

1 AFC Wimbledon; 621; 101; 7; 886; 19.26

2 Accrington Stanley; 620; 109; 5; 883; 19.20

3 Burton Albion; 588; 122; 4; 868; 18.87

4 Wolverhampton Wanderers; 476; 102; 4; 716; 18.84

5 Salford City; 540; 117; 9; 855; 18.59

6 Chelsea; 446; 109; 4; 700; 18.42;

7 AFC Bournemouth; 507; 79; 3; 692; 18.21

8 Stoke City; 580; 113; 3; 833; 18.11

=9 Forest Green Rovers; 528; 116; 8; 832; 18.09

=9 Sheffield Wednesday; 571; 108; 5; 832; 18.09

10 Wigan Athletic; 534; 130; 4; 830; 18.04

Chelsea become the second Premier League team to make the top ten dirtiest sides in England’s top-tier. The Blues’ 446 fouls, 109 yellow cards, and 4 red cards results in a per-game score of 18.42. Seventh place is taken by the third and final top-tier side to make the dirtiest ten, AFC Bournemouth. The Cherries committed 507 fouls, resulting in 79 yellow cards, and 3 reds, earning a per-game score of 18.21.

Stoke City, in eighth, rank as the Championship’s dirtiest side, having committed 580 fouls through their campaign. 113 yellow cards and 3 reds make for a per-game score of 18.11.

Following in joint ninth are the Forest Green Rovers, whose relegation sees them competing next year in the National League, and the Championship’s Sheffield Wednesday. The Green Army heard the whistle for 528 fouls, seeing 116 yellows, and 8 reds giving them a per-game score of 18.09, while the side from Sheffield conceded 571 fouls, 108 yellow cards, and 5 reds, for the same per-game score.

Wigan Athletic are the side ranking with the tenth worst discipline score, their 534 fouls, 130 yellow cards, and 4 reds, securing them the final place in this unflattering list, with a per-game score of 18.04.

Julien Josset, CEO of FootballWhispers.com, commented on the findings: “The study’s results are fascinating, and while football fans have no shortage of ammunition to berate one another with, the teams ranking as England’s dirtiest will no doubt be subject to colourful criticism by fans of their opposition, particularly those of their greatest rivals.

“It’s also interesting to see that, while lower leagues are often associated with a more physical style of play, it’s the Premier League that sees the most teams in the dirtiest ten. While the distribution is relatively even among leagues, that’s certainly an interesting insight into football across the country.”