Scottish Curling champion Eve Muirhead has announced her retirement from the sport and looks forward to picking up the golf clubs

Eve Muirhead recently announced she has now retired from Curling as she hopes to explore other opportunities.

The Perth-born Olympian lead the Great Britain side which won gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and claimed the prestigious gold medal in China and was the youngest skip to win an Olympic medal back in 2014 when her team claimed the bronze medal.

Muirhead took to Twitter to make her announcement to say she had “made the hardest decision of my life to hang up my curling shoes and retire.

“Throughout my career and like most athletes, I have experienced the highest of the highs (becoming an Olympic Champion) and the lowest of lows and at times the future seemed very distant. It’s been an emotional journey but one I am incredibly proud of.

“Retiring from curling as a current European, World and Olympic champion is soemthing I always dreamt off, and I am signing off with a huge smile on my face. With regards to what’s next...I’m looking forward to exploring more opportunities and getting my golf clubs out...but watch this space!”.

Here is all you need to know about the Olympic Champion...

Who is Eve Muirhead?

Born in Blair Atholl, Scotland, and began playing golf before entering the world of curling. Her father, Gordon Muirhead, was also an international curler and had competed in the 1992 Winter Olympics.

She first appeared on the curling scene at the 2007 World Junior Curling Championships in Eveleth, Minnesota and won the gold medal.

Muirhead celebrates her gold medal in February 2022

After several successful championships, including the Scottish Junior Championship, the 20019 World Junior Curling championships she was selected as skip for the Great Britain Women’s curling team at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada.

Despite a tricky time in Canada, Muirhead went on to win bronze at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, before losing in the semi-final match in PyeongChang, South Korea. However, the gold was finally hers in Beijing.

Not only does Muirhead have two Olympic medals, but she has three World Championship medals, a gold in 2013; a silver in 2010 and a bronze in 2017.

Muirhead has achieved a medal at every single European Curling Championships since 2010 with three golds, two bronzes and five silver medals.

Eve Muirhead away from the rink

In 2010, Muirhead modelled at the eight annual fashion show Dressed to Kilt and it was announced later that year she would be the new ambassador for Piping Live, 2010. Muirhead is an accomplished bagpiper and has piped at four World Championships.

It was reported in 2010 that Muirhead had turned down the opportunity to become a professional golfer after she had received two scholarships from American Universites. In her retirement announcement, picking up her golf clubs was high on her list of priorities.

Is Eve Muirhead married?

It is not known whether Muirhead is dating anyone but she is not reported to be married. There have been very few rumours around her love-life and Muirhead is known to keep it private.

What is Eve Muirhead’s net worth?

Muirhead has an estimated net worth of between $1-$5million as of 2022 according to Digital NetWorth. Most of her earnings will hace come from sponsorship deals and event career earnings.