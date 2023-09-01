Max Verstappen is aiming to break Sebastian Vettel’s all-time record at Monza

Max Verstappen is aiming to write his name into the record books by winning 10 consecutive F1 races in the Italian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver heads into the race at Monza as the clear favourite and conditions are expected to favour the Dutchman as there is no rain expected. The likes of Fernando Alonso and team mate Sergio Perez are the most likely candidates to stage an upset, while Ferrari will also hope to impress on home soil in Northern Italy.

The Italian Grand Prix is one of the fastest circuits in terms of average top speed and the race is expected to attract interest from fans around the world. But when is the Italian Grand Prix and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Italian Grand Prix?

The Italian Grand Prix takes place this weekend on Sunday 3 September.

The race is scheduled to begin at 2pm UK time.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1 will provide comprehensive coverage of an action packed weekend of racing. Free highlights of the race will also be available on Channel 4 at 6.30pm UK time.

Sky subscribers can also watch the race on the Sky Go app which is available to download on a mobile phone or electronic device.

Italian Grand Prix session schedule

The weekend’s schedule starts with a first round of practice on Friday 1 September at 12.30pm.

Qualifying begins on Saturday 2 September at 3pm and the main event itself begins on Sunday 3 September at 2pm.

Here is a full rundown of the schedule for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix:

First practise: Friday 1 September - 12.30pm

Second practice: Friday 1 September - 4pm

Third practise: Saturday 2 September - 11.30am

Qualifying: Saturday 2 September - 3pm

Grand Prix: Sunday 3 September - 2pm

Who is the favourite to win the Italian Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen is seen as the clear favourite to extend his winning record ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman’s main competition will come from teammate Sergio Perez, while Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso and five time winner Lewis Hamilton are seen as outside contenders.

