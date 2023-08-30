Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton will be involved in the Europa League group stage draw

A number of European giants are waiting to discover their fate in the Europa League group stage draw.This year’s competition will feature three teams from England with three-time winners Liverpool, Europa Conference League winners West Ham and tournament debutants Brighton all preparing for a European adventure.

The Europa League is a hugely demanding and testing competition and the winners will earn an automatic place in the Champions League next year. But when is the Europa League draw and what are the key dates for fans to watch out for?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Europa League group stage draw?

The Europa League group stage draw will take place on Friday 1 September.

It takes place 24 hours after the Champions League draw and it is held at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

The group stage draw will feature a total of 32 teams who are all split into eight four-team groups.

The qualification play-off round, where the final six teams will qualify, will be completed the day before the draw takes place.

How to watch the Europa League group stage draw?

TNT Sports will broadcast the group stage draw live from Monaco on 1 September at 12pm UK time.

The broadcasting giant, which replaces BT Sports, will also provide coverage of every match throughout the tournament from the group stage all the way through to the final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

When does the Europa League group stage start?

The Europa League group stage begins in September and the action will commence shortly after the first international break of the season which runs from 4 September to 12 September.

The key group stage dates to watch out for are as follows:

Matchday one - 21 September

Matchday two - 5 October

Matchday three - 26 October

Matchday four - 9 November

Matchday five - 30 November

Matchday six - 14 December

Who has qualified for the Europa League?

Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton have all secured their place in the Europa League group stage.

They could potentially be joined by Aberdeen who are locked level at 2-2 with Swedish champions BK Hacken ahead of a mouth-watering second leg at Pittodrie Stadium.

Rangers could also join the competition in the group stage if they are unsuccessful in the second leg of their Champions League play-off. The 2022 finalists are also level at 2-2 as they prepare to travel to PSV Eindhoven in the second league.

Here is a list of all the teams competing in the Europa League, including those who could potentially qualify:

Confirmed:

Liverpool

West Ham

Brighton

Real Betis

Villarreal

SC Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen

Genk

Atlanta

Roma

Servette

Sturm Graz

Sporting CP

Toulouse

Rennes

Marseille

Teams in play-off round