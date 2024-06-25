England fans have been taking in the sights of Cologne this afternoon ahead of the Three Lions’ final group clash of Euro 2024 against Slovenia.
Gareth Southgate’s side are already through to the knockout stages of the tournament in Germany after picking up four points from their first two games against Serbia and Denmark.
England will be looking to keep their momentum going and have been backed in large numbers. Those that aren’t fortunate to have got tickets will be cheering on their team from fan zones and bars around the city.
Here is a look at the best photos from the afternoon...
