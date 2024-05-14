25 highest paid Premier League stars - including Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool aces

The Premier League is arguably the most famous football league in the world - commercially, it is also one of the most valuable. As such, it is no surprise that some of the top players within it are among the highest paid athletes from across the globe.

In this piece, we’ll list the 25 highest paid Premier League players this season, based on their respective weekly salaries [via Spotrac]. Any money that they receive from sponsorships and ventures outside of football will not be considered.

We’ll be looking at stars from Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool for this list, amongst others. Who do you think will top the list?

1 . 25. Antony Weekly salary: £200,000 Photo: Getty Images

2 . 24. Virgil van Dijk Weekly salary: £220,000 Photo: Stu Forster

3 . 23. Rodri Weekly salary: £220,000