1. Manchester United - 1994/95

The 1994/95 campaign was one to forget for Man United after they were beaten to the Premier League title by Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the season. Eric Cantona definitely made their title chase more difficult though after he was banned from football for eight months after his infamous kung fu kick on a Crystal Palace fan. The Red Devils were also beaten by Everton in the FA Cup final and failed to make it past the Champions League group stage.