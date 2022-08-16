Here are some of the greatest Premier League seasons that should have been captured by Amazon Prime.
Amazon Prime are set to release the final three episodes to the latest ‘All or Nothing: Arsenal’ series, with the documentary receiving raving reviews from football fans across the globe.
The streaming platform have previously produced series including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City and are no doubt intending on creating more thrilling episodes involving other Premier League clubs.
The concept was only brought to the English top flight in 2018 and has captured some of the Premier League’s biggest moments, however there is definitely a number of big occasions that would have been even better on the big screen over the years.
We take a look at eight Premier League seasons that we would have loved to see on ‘All or Nothing’...
1. Manchester United - 1994/95
The 1994/95 campaign was one to forget for Man United after they were beaten to the Premier League title by Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the season. Eric Cantona definitely made their title chase more difficult though after he was banned from football for eight months after his infamous kung fu kick on a Crystal Palace fan. The Red Devils were also beaten by Everton in the FA Cup final and failed to make it past the Champions League group stage.
2. Blackburn Rovers - 1994/95
The 1994/95 season was much more enjoyable for Blackburn Rovers who won their first Premier League title and their first English league title in 81 years. Kenny Dalglish’s side won it by one point after Man United failed to beat West Ham on the final day of the season.
3. Newcastle United - 1995/96
Newcastle United’s 1995/96 season is most remembered for Kevin Keegan’s famous ‘I will love it’ rant. The Magpies boss was unhappy with comments made by Sir Alex Ferguson as the two sides battled it out for the title, with Keegan ending his speech by declaring ‘I will love it if we beat them, love it!”. However, Newcastle went onto draw their remaining two games and were beaten to the trophy by the Red Devils.
4. Man United - 2002/03
Manchester United won their third league title in four years in 2003, however the success was somewhat overshadowed by David Beckham’s departure. After 11 years with the club, the midfielder lost his place in the starting XI and his relationship with Alex Ferguson had deteriorated. A dressing room spat between the two following an FA Cup defeat to Arsenal led to the manager apparently launching a boot at Beckham that resulted in him needing stitches and months later he had joined Real Madrid.