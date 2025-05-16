Crystal Palace and Manchester City will duke it out for the last piece of domestic silverware up for grabs this weekend.

On Saturday, May 17, the two clubs will meet at Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final - with each side determined to write their own slice of history.

For Man City, victory would mean claiming at least one trophy in what has been called a “horrific” season by striker Erling Haaland, as the club has fallen short of expectations both domestically and in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace see the match as a chance to win their first major trophy in the club’s history, having only ever won the old Second Division title in 1978/79 and 1993/94.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm, but at the time of publication we have no idea how either side will line-up on the day. So, we asked ChatGPT to figure it out for us.

Here is the AI’s prediction for Oliver Glasner’s starting XI tomorrow, lining up in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

GK - Dean Henderson

As the club’s number one goalkeeper, Henderson gets the nod for Palace’s biggest game of the season

CB - Chris Richards

A reliable 90-minute man for Glasner, Richards’ endurance will be put to the test at Wembley - especially if the game goes to extra time.

CB - Maxence Lacroix

With his blistering pace, the French defender will be put to the test by Man City’s rapid attackers.

CB - Marc Guehi

It’ll be a big day for Crystal Palace’s captain, who needs to balance hyping up the team without them losing their heads.

RWB - Daniel Munoz

Munoz’s pace down the right-hand side of the pitch has exposed plenty of teams this season, and he often contributes directly to Palace’s goals.

CM - Adam Wharton

Currently an injury doubt for tomorrow’s game, the AI has given him the nod to start at Wembley.

CM - Daichi Kamada

Having been somewhat rested against Tottenham last weekend, Kamada starts ahead of midfield bruiser Jefferson Lerma.

LWB - Tyrick Mitchell

Similar to Munoz, Mitchell’s tireless work-rate will be put to the test by Manchester City. Glasner doesn’t have much depth at wing-back, so both must be ready to play 120 minutes of football if called upon.

RW - Ismaila Sarr

Crystal Palace’s forwards have been electrifying in the second half of the season. Of the three, Sarr has arguably been the surprise package, but is nailed in the starting XI

LW - Eberechi Eze

Having scored two goals against Tottenham last weekend, Eze’s form is peaking at the perfect point in the season.

Despite his form dipping since his head injury - sustained against Millwall earlier in the FA Cup - Mateta still gets the nod ahead of Eddie Nketiah, who may be used by Glasner as a late substitute.