Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton faces a race against time to be fit for this weekend’s FA Cup final.

Palace have reached the FA Cup final for the first time since 2016, but it’s still up in the air as to whether Adam Wharton will feature at Wembley. Wharton, who earned his first England cap earlier this season, has been sidelined in the past few weeks with an ankle injury.

Last weekend, he was absent from the squad that beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, but Palace manager Oliver Glasner is optimistic about his chances of being fit for the final.

In a press conference, Glasner said: “He didn’t train the whole week so if everything goes right we hope that after the Tottenham game he can be reintegrated, at least partly, into training. Then on Wednesday when we start preparing for the final I hope that he is in training with us.

“He is working hard that he can train with us. He has to train otherwise he can’t play the final. He knows that.

“For me, it is 90 per cent that he can play, but always things can happen. It is not about taking risks, his ligament is a bit damaged and when he has to run or if he has turn his foot then the pain is just too much.”

Elsewhere in the squad, Crystal Palace will head to Wembley without Chadi Riad or Cheick Doucoure, who are both ruled out with long-term injuries. Meanwhile, Manchester City are without Oscar Bobb, with defenders Nathan Ake and John Stones also a doubt.

Midfielder and Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has been out for most of the season with an ACL injury, but Guardiola teased that he could be on the substitutes bench as he gets closer and closer to a comeback. Guardiola said: “The moment the official doctor says Rodri can start to play minutes, he will, but the doctors have to tell me.

“He is making more sessions, but we have to wait so he doesn't make a step backwards and get injured again. Every training session, he feels better.”