Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Liverpool star Alan Hansen has been released from hospital after being treated for illness, the club has confirmed.

Hansen, 69, will now continue his recovery at home after being in hospital for the past two weeks. The nature of his illness remains unknown, but Liverpool officials said their former defender was “seriously ill”.

The Scotsman spent 14 years with Liverpool, winning eight championships in the First Divison, as well as three European Cups and two FA Cups in the 1970s and 80s. To this day, he remains in the top 10 for all-time appearances for the Reds, with 260 games under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement released by Liverpool FC said: “Alan has been discharged from hospital today to continue his recovery at home. Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support. It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously.