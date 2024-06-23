Alan Hansen: Former Liverpool player discharged from hospital to continue treatment at home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hansen, 69, will now continue his recovery at home after being in hospital for the past two weeks. The nature of his illness remains unknown, but Liverpool officials said their former defender was “seriously ill”.
The Scotsman spent 14 years with Liverpool, winning eight championships in the First Divison, as well as three European Cups and two FA Cups in the 1970s and 80s. To this day, he remains in the top 10 for all-time appearances for the Reds, with 260 games under his belt.
The statement released by Liverpool FC said: “Alan has been discharged from hospital today to continue his recovery at home. Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support. It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously.
“We also hugely appreciate the ongoing respect that has been shown for our privacy as Alan continues his recovery.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.