Alisha Lehmann's Switzerland team humbled in 7-1 defeat to under-15 boys team

Alisha Lehmann and the Switzerland women’s national team have suffered a bitter blow ahead of 2025 Euros.

In a behind-closed-doors friendly, the Swiss national team lost 7–1 to FC Luzern’s under-15 boys.

The Swiss are set to open their Euros campaign next Wednesday, July 2 following Iceland vs Finland, with their own group-stage opener later that day against Norway at St. Jakob-Park in Basel. But their build-up has taken an unexpected hit after the heavy defeat, which was reportedly meant to remain under wraps.

The scoreline emerged after one of the Luzern under-15 players posted match photos to TikTok, revealing the result in the comments before deleting the post.

Sven Micosse, head of communications for the Swiss women’s team, said: “It’s not uncommon in women’s football to play against youth boys’ teams. The aim is to add a competitive edge.

“At this stage of preparation, the focus is mainly physical. These matches match the intensity and distance covered in our international fixtures.”

Alayah Pilgrim scored Switzerland’s only goal, while images confirmed Lehmann took part in the game.

The Juventus winger had previously been dropped from the squad earlier in the season due to limited playing time but now appears set to feature at the tournament.

Reports also suggest that this wasn’t an isolated match. In the days leading up to the Luzern loss, Switzerland also played FC Solothurn’s under-15s ,losing 2-1, and managed a 2-1 win over FC Biel’s under-15s.