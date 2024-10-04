Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former England goalkeeper has sung Andre Onana’s praises

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ever since he joined Manchester United to replace the outgoing David de Gea, Andre Onana has picked up plenty of detractors from around the Red Devils fan base and beyond.

However, former Blackburn Rovers and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson is not one of them. The shot stopper turned pundit thinks he is a ‘clever’ goalkeeper, capable of using intelligent tricks to stay ahead of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In particular, Robinson took note of how Onana placed one of his own players in between himself and a Porto attacker last night. In effect, it prevented him from being marked at set pieces and gave the Cameroonian international the freedom to command his area.

It was a poor night for United overall, as they squandered a 2-0 lead against the Portuguese giants to eventually draw 3-3. Marcus Rashford and Rasumus Hojlund scored early on, only for Pepe and a brace from Samu Omorodion to turn the game on its head - they were spared from defeat by a late Harry Maguire header.

What did Paul Robinson say about Andre Onana?

Speaking during BBC Radio 5 Live’s commentary of Manchester United vs Porto, Robinson said: “He’s clever there, [Andre] Onana, the Manchester United goalkeeper. That’s what I used to do with in-swinging corners.

“I always used to put my own player between me and the attacker who was trying to stand on me. I can put my own arms up, I can push my own player. So you can push your own player against the opposition player and it made me stay on my line.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far this season, Onana has played in all of United’s six Premier League games. He has completed 18 saves, kept three clean sheets and has let eight goals in along the way - he has also saved a single penalty in the 2024/25 campaign.