Andy Carroll

A former Liverpool and Newcastle striker could be heading for a new club - in the sixth tier of English football.

Former England international Andy Carroll spent last season at Bordeaux as the club started to rebuild after being placed into administration and relegated to the fourth tier of the French game. He scored 11 times in 21 league games, become a popular figure with fans.

Now, having left France to be closer to his family, the burly striker is being linked with another relatively lowly side in England - albeit another team hoping to move up through the divisions.

Chelmsford City are in the National League South but hope to propel themselves up through the pyramid after turning full-time professional this summer.

The Non-League Paper has reported that Chelmsford boss Angelo Harrop was tight-lipped about Carroll’s possible arrival. “No comment!” he said. “I am really happy with what we’ve got in. We’ve got real quality, a lot of youth, a lot of players really hungry, which is great. They’re all good ages as well. We believe there is a lot of development in all those players we’ve signed and that’s the DNA we’re going to go with. We’ve got some young players who have played a lot of games already.

“My only worry for us is, we’ve got a brand new squad so we’ve go to knit together very quickly, and we’re probably only going to run with a maximum of 17 or 18 first team players. But Rome wasn’t built in a day. The football club has already made massive strides in the last two months. We’re trying to build a proper football club that will be successful over many years.”

A statement on Bordeaux’s website read: "Having arrived last summer with a desire to take on a new challenge, Andy has shown total commitment from his first days with Bordeaux. On the pitch, the English striker scored 11 goals in 21 league matches. But beyond the statistics, Andy brought his experience, physical impact, and professionalism to his role on a daily basis, both in the locker room and during important matches.

"Off the pitch, he is an exceptional and generous personality that the club's fans and employees have enjoyed working alongside. Today, to be closer to his children, Andy has chosen to return home. We fully understand and respect this personal decision. Thanks for everything, Andy. You'll always be home here. Safe travels and see you soon!"

Carroll announced his divorce from former Towie star Billi Mucklow in September last year, saying: “Billi and I have privately separated earlier this year and we are under way with our divorce proceedings. It has been a hard few months for our family and we continue to move forward amicably for our children.”

The couple have five children.