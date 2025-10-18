Ange Postecoglou sacked as Nottingham Forest manager after just eight games in charge

Nottingham Forest have sacked Ange Postecoglou after only 40 days and eight matches in charge.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today’s (October 18) 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea appeared to be the final straw for Postecoglou.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis left his seat midway through the contest at City Ground and an announcement on Postecoglou’s future was confirmed 19 minutes after full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postecoglou was only appointed on September 9 - four months on from Europa League success with Tottenham - but after no win and six defeats from his first eight matches, Marinakis has acted and Forest are on the hunt for a third manager already this season.

For comparison, it’s a shorter stint than the 49 days Liz Truss was Prime Minister, and Erik ten Hag’s 62-day tenure at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 60-year-old had delivered a defiant speech in Friday’s press conference and said if given the time “the story always ends the same - me with a trophy”. That adage will no longer be put to the test at Nottingham Forest.

After Reece James fired home a third goal for the Blues, Chelsea fans were heard singing, “you’re getting sacked in the morning,” towards Postecoglou; little did they know he would instead be getting sacked at the full-time whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Forest currently sit 18th in the Premier League - the final spot in the relegation zone - and 25th in the Europa League table, which would see them eliminated in the group stage of the competition.