Ange Postecoglou’s fighting words at his most recent press conference did little to dispel the rumours about his future.

Nottingham Forest’s manager has struggled to make an impact since his arrival in September, having not picked up a single win in his first seven? matches.

Today’s (October 18) match against Chelsea will not exactly silence his critics either, and speculation is rife that he could soon be on the chopping block.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash, Postecoglou reminded journalists of his reputation for winning silverware in his second season at a club - something he most recently replicated at Tottenham Hotspur, winning the Europa League last season before being removed from his post.

He said: “If you look at it through the prism of I’m a failed manager who’s lucky to get this job, then of course these first five weeks look like ‘this guy is under pressure’.

“All I’ve heard since I’ve finished at Tottenham is that we finished 17th last year. So if you look at it from that prism of we finished 17th then yeah, I’m a failed manager who’s lucky to get another opportunity.

“But maybe I’m a manager that if you give them time, the story always ends the same. At all my previous clubs it ends the same - with me and a trophy.”

Shane Orton, spokesperson for SportsCasting, said: “Ange Postecoglou’s winless start has ramped up the pressure at Forest, with Sean Dyche emerging as a natural short-term fit. He’s local, experienced, and well-versed in Premier League relegation battles.

“Marco Silva is admired by the ownership but may be difficult to prise away from Fulham. Brendan Rodgers remains in the frame due to his top-flight pedigree, though his Leicester City ties could prove unpopular with some fans.”

Here are the full odds for the next Nottingham Forest manager:

Sean Dyche 5/4

Marco Silva 5/1

Brendan Rodgers 6/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 8/1

Erik ten Hag 10/1

Jose Luis Mendilibar 12/1

Pedro Martins 12/1

Graham Potter 14/1

Rafa Benitez 14/1

Gary O’Neil 16/1

Oliver Glasner 16/1

Rob Edwards 16/1

Sergio Conceicao 16/1

Danny Rohl 20/1

Edin Terzic 20/1

Frank Lampard 20/1

Marco Rose 20/1

Steven Gerrard 20/1