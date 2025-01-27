Anthony Basso: Former Hearts goalkeeper dies age 45 as emotional tributes paid
The French shot-stopper joined Hearts in 2007 during the Vladimir Romanov era, signing a permanent deal after initially arriving on trial from Auxerre. Basso spent two years at the Edinburgh club, where he primarily served as a backup goalkeeper, supporting Steve Banks, Janos Balogh, and Marian Kello.
Although he only made a handful of appearances, Basso is fondly remembered by Hearts supporters for his standout performances, including a remarkable showing against Celtic in the League Cup during his debut season. In October 2007, he also played a crucial role in keeping a clean sheet as Hearts secured a 2-0 victory at Celtic Park.
In a statement published by Hearts confirming his death, a spokesperson said: “Everyone at Hearts is saddened to learn of the passing of former goalkeeper Anthony Basso. The Frenchman made eight first-team appearances during his spell as a Jambo between 2007-09. Our thoughts are with Anthony’s family and friends during this time.”
Before his time at Tynecastle, Basso played for several clubs, including Udinese, Viterbese, Benevento, Chieto, Viking, and Auxerre.
The Foundation of Hearts charity also paid tribute and said: “Everyone at Foundation of Hearts is saddened to learn of the passing of former goalkeeper Anthony Basso. Our thoughts are with Anthony’s family and friends during this time.”
A statement from French club Auxerre added: “AJ Auxerre learned with great sadness of the death of Anthony Basso, goalkeeper at AJA between 1998 and 2000 and then from 2007 to 2008. The entire club extends its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.