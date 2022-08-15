A petition against Anthony Taylor has raked in almost 100,000 signatures after Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A frustrated Chelsea supporter has created a petition against referee Anthony Taylor following Sunday’s fiery derby clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

At the time of writing a whopping 96,000 people have signed the petition, which states: “Anthony Taylor has continued to make big decisions against Chelsea over the years in big matches.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Taylor has an agenda against Chelsea and should not be allowed to referee a game involving the club again.”

The creator then goes on to list eight different incidents to back up their reasoning as to why Taylor shouldn’t be allowed to ref another game involving the Blues.

Chelsea looked set to claim all three points in a dramatic showing at Stamford Bridge before Harry Kane equalised right at the death, before Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were sent off for an angry confrontation at the full-time whistle.

Why is there a petition against Anthony Taylor?

One of the main points mentioned in the petition was a huge talking point from Sunday’s match in Cristian Romero’s potential sending off.

In the lead up to Kane’s equaliser, the centre-back appeared to pull Marc Cucurella’s hair and dragged him to the floor.

The foul was looked at but Romero went unpunished and Tottenham went on to score from the following corner.

Taylor was also criticised following Spurs’ first goal, when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s equaliser was allowed to stand despite Richarlison being stood in an offside position.

As well as incidents in the derby clash, the petition also mentions previous events including Mateo Kovacic’s red card in the 2019-20 FA Cup final, a ‘kick’ from goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga on Marcos Alonso, a Harry Maguire ‘stamp’ on Michy Batshuayi and Reece James’ red card for an alleged handball against Liverpool.

Who does Anthony Taylor support?

According to GOAL, Anthony Taylor supports Altrincham FC, while his local Premier League team is Manchester United.

The 43-year-old was born in Wythenshawe in Manchester - around six miles from Old Trafford.

What has Thomas Tuchel said?

Thomas Tuchel is clearly in agreement with the petition after making his feelings clear following their draw against Tottenham.

When asked whether Anthony Taylor should never officiate a Chelsea game again, the German told Sky Sports: “Maybe it would be better.

“But honestly, we also have VAR to help make the right decisions. Since when can players be pulled at their hair? Since when is that? And if he does not see it, I don’t blame him.”

Tuchel was then asked about fans’ concerns over Taylor and he replied: “I don’t think that just some of the fans think that: I can assure you that the whole dressing room of us, every person thinks that.

“Not only the fans. You know the players, they know what’s going on when they are on the pitch. They know it.”

The Chelsea boss also admitted that his players are ‘of course’ worried when Taylor is in charge of their match.

Which teams do Premier League referees support?

• Stuart Attwell - Luton Town

• Darren England - Barnsley

• Kevin Friend - Bristol City & Leicester City

• Tony Harrington - Hartlepool

• Simon Hooper - Swindon Town

• Andy Madley - Huddersfield Town

• Andre Marriner - Aston Villa

• Jon Moss - Sunderland

• Michael Oliver - Newcastle United

• Craig Pawson - Sheffield United

• Graham Scot - Swindon Town

• Anthony Taylor - Altrincham