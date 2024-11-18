Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal and Chelsea could lock horns over the signature of a Brazilian youngster.

Premier League football is due to return at the weekend, as the international break draws to a close. What is circulating in the rumour mill around England’s top division today?

Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to snap up a young Brazilian who has also been previously linked with Newcastle United - meanwhile, a former Tottenham Hotspur man has given his opinion on whether Ange Postecoglou will be sacked or not.

Arsenal and Chelsea ‘keeping tabs’ on Sao Paulo wonderkid William Gomes

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for 18 year old Sao Paulo starboy William Gomes and are ‘closely monitoring’ the player’s progress at his current club.

This is according to a recent report from CaughtOffside. Previously, Newcastle United were thought to be ‘lining up’ a bid for the player, though nothing has been heard from the Magpies’ end since this.

So far this season, Gomes has played in seven league games for Sao Paulo, scoring two goals along the way. An adaptable attacking player, Gomes can play as a left winger, a right winger or as a number then - generally, he is deployed on the left flank.

Paul Robinson says Ange Postecogou is ‘under pressure’ at Tottenham

The 2024/25 season has not been kind to Tottenham - as things stand, the Lilywhites sit tenth in the league table with just 16 points from 11 games. As such, the pressure is beginning to mount on head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks that this pressure could reach a boiling point if the Australian fails to guide Spurs to Champions League or Europa League football at the end of the season. He thinks that playing in Europe is ‘vital’ for Tottenham - at the moment, however, he thinks Postecoglou is ‘okay’.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “He’s under pressure now. But I think he’s bang under pressure at the end of the season if they fail to make it into the Champions League or Europa League again.

“I think there’s got to be some signs of progression under his management. They’re being beaten too easily and they’re too susceptible defensively. He’s stuck with this style when it doesn’t necessarily suit some of the players in his side.

“He’ll always be under pressure at Tottenham, because the stigma surrounding the need to win a trophy is not going to go away. It’s the stick used to beat them with by every other club, so if he wins a trophy and doesn’t reach European football, would that be enough? I’m not convinced. I think European football is vital for Tottenham and where they are as a club.

“Ange has earnt the right to have time, but they don’t seem to be learning from their mistakes. At the end of the season, yes, he’s bang under pressure if they don’t achieve what they want to achieve, but at the moment, he’s okay. In February, if they drop out of the cup competitions and it doesn’t look like they’ll compete for European places, he could lose his job before the end of the season.”