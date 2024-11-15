Newcastle star Joelinton makes plea to burglars to stop targeting his home after second break-in
Newcastle star Joelinton posted on his Instagram story on Friday and pleaded with thieves to stop targeting him and his family - as there is “nothing valuable left here”.
The Brazilian wrote: “Our home was broken into again. To anyone considering doing this: Please know that there is nothing valuable left here! What we care about most is our family’s safety and our kids growing up without fear.
“We hope for a community where our children, and everyone’s children, feel safe. We ask that our home be respected as a safe space for our family. We simply want to live in peace.”
The first break-in happened in January while Newcastle were playing Manchester City at St James' Park.
Northumbria Police said it received a report of a burglary at an address in Darras Hall, Northumberland, at 7.35pm on Thursday, but did not confirm the identity of the homeowner.
This comes as his teammate Alexander Isak saw his home targeted in April. It’s the latest in a long-line of Premier League footballers being targeted in burglaries, with stars such as Man City’s Jack Grealish and Joao Cancelo, and Chelsea star Raheem Sterling being hit in the past.
Thieves have been labelled “away day gangs”, with the criminals often targeting footballers when they believe they will be away from home playing matches.