Arsenal are set to offer one of their biggest stars a massive new contract, in the hopes of clinging onto him this summer.

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to offer William Saliba a significant salary increase as they look to fend off growing interest from Real Madrid.

The French international, widely regarded as one of the best defenders in European football, is attracting attention from the Spanish giants, who have made strengthening their defence a top priority this summer. Rumoured new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is said to be a major admirer of Saliba and has placed the 24-year-old at the top of his defensive shortlist.

It comes amid rumours of a defensive overhaul at the Bernabeu, with Trent Alexander-Arnold almost certain to join when his contract expires at Liverpool, and Madrid are also prepared to trigger the £50m release clause for Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen.

The rumour is that Alonso plans to play a formation with three centre-backs, and he wants Saliba, Huijsen and Tottenham’s Cristian Romero to lead the line.

Saliba’s current contract runs until 2027, but with two years remaining come this summer, Arsenal are determined to secure his long-term future. According to the Mirror, the Gunners are keen to open talks and offer the centre-back a new deal that would make him one of the highest-paid defenders in Europe.

The Frenchman is currently earning around £190,000 per week, having signed his last deal in 2023, but knows his rising status in world football could justify a much larger salary.