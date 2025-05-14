A Bournemouth player who has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the Premier League this season looks set to leave the club this summer.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Argentinian centre-back Marco Senesi picked up a long-term injury, teenage defender Dean Huijsen stepped up to the plate. The 20-year-old immediately became a fan favourite at the Vitality Stadium, coupling his imposing 6ft 6in frame with a progressive style of play on the ball.

But Bournemouth fans know all too well that all good things come to an end - and in Huijsen’s case, it’s happening sooner than they might have expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Chelsea have shown interest in the Spanish defender, he could instead be homeward bound; La Liga giants Real Madrid are gearing up to pay his £50m release clause to bring him to the Bernabeu, according to Yahoo Sports. Madrid tried to sign him when he was a youth player at Malaga, and have been monitoring his progress ever since.

If he joins, he will likely find himself partnering outbound Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold in defence. The England international’s contract will expire at the end of the season, with the right-back heavily rumoured to be joining Real Madrid.

It comes as the formalities are also completed for Madrid to sign Xabi Alonso as their new manager. Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he will leave the Bernabeu at the end of the season, and Alonso is doing the same at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Real Madrid’s defensive problems have been exposed at points this season, and is a big reason why they are seven points adrift of Barcelona in the league. A double-whammy of Alexander-Arnold and Huijsen, combined with Alonso’s tutelage, will surely go a long way towards fixing that.