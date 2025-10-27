Arsenal’s 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace at the weekend has come at a hefty cost.

Eberechi Eze scored against his former club as the Gunners secured another clean sheet, but the result was overshadowed by some injury concerns.

Overall, three Arsenal players picked up injuries during the Premier League clash, being forced off due to knocks of varying severity.

Declan Rice, William Saliba, and Riccardo Calafiori all picked up injuries, the Spanish manager confirmed.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said: “William Saliba felt some pain. Declan was the same.

“The first one was Willy [Saliba], he was out from a knock that he took. And Ricci [Calafiori] too. I don’t know how bad the injury is], not because I don’t want to tell you - but because I don’t really know.

“On Willy, there are two things related to his substitution. With Declan I don’t really know because it was knock, whether it was a calf or an Achilles.

“[Gabriel] Martinelli said he felt something, we do not know if it is a muscular issue or not.”

Arsenal are now first in the Premier League table on 22 points, four ahead of second-placed Bournemouth.