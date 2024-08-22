Ademola Lookman missed Atalanta training recently.

An Arsenal transfer target has recently filed to check in for training.

Arsenal got the 2024/25 Premier League season off to a strong start when they defeated Wolves by a score of 2-0 - what is happening around the Emirates Stadium today?

One of the Gunners’ main transfer targets, who is also thought to be in Liverpool’s sights, has skipped training at his current club. Meanwhile, there has been a development regarding Mikel Arteta’s contract at Arsenal - will the former Everton midfielder remain at the helm on the red side of North London?

Ademola Lookman ‘skips training’ at Atalanta amid Arsenal and Liverpool interest

Ademola Lookman has failed to turn up for training at Atalanta with Arsenal and Liverpool looking to make a move, according to a report from Italian outlet Alfredo Pedulla. The report mentions that his absence was ‘probably’ authorised.

As such, it now seems more likely that one of the two Premier League clubs will be able to snap him up this summer. PSG have also been linked with a move for the player, but these links have since been put to bed.

Mikel Arteta ‘expected’ to sign new Arsenal contract

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could soon sign a brand new deal at Arsenal. He is ‘expected’ to pen a fresh contract with the club - he is happy at the Gunners and they are keen to keep their former player at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano said: “On Arsenal, there have been some headlines again about Mikel Arteta and a new contract. I’m still on the same position that I mentioned in June, which is that I fully expect Arteta to sign a new deal at Arsenal. My info in June was clear, he wants to stay and Arsenal are super happy with him. The plan is absolutely to continue together with a new deal.”