Arsenal eye bold raid for ex-Man City star as Mikel Arteta outlines transfer strategy
With the summer transfer window ongoing, there is plenty of speculation around Arsenal and their Premier League rivals. Deadline day is now just 30 days away - what can the Gunners do to gain an advantage over their competition before then?
Arsenal said to be keeping an eye on a former Manchester City player, amid reports that his contract talks have yet to be finalised at his current club - meanwhile, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta has given fans some insight into how Arsenal will be progressing in the transfer market.
Arsenal ‘closely monitoring’ Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane
Arsenal are said to be interested in Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and are monitoring his situation. Bayern are in talks with the player regarding a contract extension, but it is not in its ‘final stages’ as of yet, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.
In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Plettenberg wrote: “The tendency is that Leroy Sané will not leave FC Bayern in the summer! Sané is fully focused on Bayern and on a possible contract extension beyond 2025. But an extension is not in the final stages yet. Therefore, Arsenal is closely monitoring Sané's situation. He’s on their list. Arteta and Sané have a great relationship!”
Mikel Arteta outlines Arsenal transfer strategy
Mikel Arteta revealed in a recent interview that Arsenal are unlikely to make any more big money signings this summer. He says he is ‘happy’ with his squad and therefore fans should not ‘expect’ any more major additions.
When asked if Arsenal would be making any more big signings, Arteta replied [via 90min]: “We don't expect to do anything like it. That's the reality. We had the meetings in February, March, April. So if we can, we will strengthen the team. So far I'm really happy with what we have.”