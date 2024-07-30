Arsenal have an interest in former Man City star Leroy Sane. | Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a player who previously featured for Manchester City

With the summer transfer window ongoing, there is plenty of speculation around Arsenal and their Premier League rivals. Deadline day is now just 30 days away - what can the Gunners do to gain an advantage over their competition before then?

Arsenal said to be keeping an eye on a former Manchester City player, amid reports that his contract talks have yet to be finalised at his current club - meanwhile, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta has given fans some insight into how Arsenal will be progressing in the transfer market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal ‘closely monitoring’ Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane

Arsenal are said to be interested in Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and are monitoring his situation. Bayern are in talks with the player regarding a contract extension, but it is not in its ‘final stages’ as of yet, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Plettenberg wrote: “The tendency is that Leroy Sané will not leave FC Bayern in the summer! Sané is fully focused on Bayern and on a possible contract extension beyond 2025. But an extension is not in the final stages yet. Therefore, Arsenal is closely monitoring Sané's situation. He’s on their list. Arteta and Sané have a great relationship!”

Mikel Arteta outlines Arsenal transfer strategy

Mikel Arteta revealed in a recent interview that Arsenal are unlikely to make any more big money signings this summer. He says he is ‘happy’ with his squad and therefore fans should not ‘expect’ any more major additions.