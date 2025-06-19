Arsenal are close to securing the signature of a European champion - but it’s going to cost them heavily.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners will soon “confirm” the transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The defensive Spaniard, 26, became a star a the 2024 Euros, replacing Rodri during the final against England and helping his team to lift the trophy. Since then, he has been on the radar of many Premier League clubs.

First, it was Liverpool who showed their hand last summer, although Zubimendi turned them down, committing his future to Sociedad. When Rodri was first ruled out for the season with an ACL injury, Manchester City then weighed up a move for the Spaniard as a direct replacement.

Now, with both clubs turning their attentions to other transfers, the way has been paved for Zubimendi to join Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

According to Romano, Arsenal have paid a premium to secure the midfielder’s services - and with another midfielder set to leave the Gunners, it’s come not a moment too soon.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Arsenal will pay slightly more than €60m (51m) release clause as part of the pact with Real Sociedad for Martin Zubimendi deal.

“The fee will be bit higher but allowing payment in installments as clubs share excellent relationship.”

At the same time, FourFourTwo has reported that Thomas Partey will leave Arsenal this summer. There had been talk about a potential new contract, especially with fellow midfielder Jorginho already departing - but Zubimendi’s imminent arrival seems to have made the Ghanaian surplus to requirements.