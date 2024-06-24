Getty Images

Arsenal are ‘still involved’ in the race for a Bundesliga forward as an ex-Gunners could make his return to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

England are gearing up for their final Group C game of Euro 2024 on Tuesday evening, when the Three Lions will square off against Slovenia. Before that, let’s take a look at all the transfer rumours surrounding Arsenal today.

The Gunners are believed to be ‘still involved’ in the race to sign a high-scoring striker from the Bundesliga - meanwhile, a former Arsenal player could soon make his return to the Premier League, as Fulham are thought to be interested in his services.

Arsenal ‘still involved’ in race to sign Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart

Arsenal are ‘still involved’ in the race to sign VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in the summer transfer window - however, they are not leading the pack, according to a report from journalist Florian Plettenberg on his official X (formerly Twitter) page.

As things stand, Borussia Dortmund appear to stand the best chance of acquiring Guirassy’s signature in the summer transfer window, with Bayern Munich being ruled out of contention. Chelsea and AC Milan are also in the race - his release clause of just £15 million makes him a very enticing option. Last season, Guirassy scored 28 Bundesliga goals in as many games - he also notched up a pair of assists along the way.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles linked with Fulham transfer

Ainsley Maitland-Niles left Arsenal in the summer of 2023 to join Lyon in Ligue 1 - however, after a middling season in France’s top division that saw him score just a single league goal, the 26-year-old could be on his way back to the Premier League.