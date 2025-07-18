Arsenal preparing bid for £86.6m winger wanted by Premier League title rivals

Arsenal are preparing an opening bid for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, as the Brazilian edges toward a summer exit.

Sources tied to player agents say Rodrygo is increasingly likely to leave Madrid, with top clubs across Europe circling.

Liverpool are in the mix, and Manchester United, City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and PSG are also watching.

Despite his talent, Rodrygo’s place at Real looks shaky. He started every Club World Cup game on the bench, and Madrid have put an £86.6m price tag on him - though few clubs are expected to meet it.

Arsenal, however, are ready to test the waters with a £70m offer, according to CaughtOffside. No formal bid has landed yet, but one is expected soon.

Rodrygo has yet to receive any guarantees over his future at the Bernabeu, with new manager Xabi Alonso’s arrival making his position more uncertain.

Liverpool remain focused on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike for now, but they could still make a move for Rodrygo - especially with ongoing interest in Luis Diaz from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

If Diaz goes, Rodrygo becomes a serious option - and with Real Madrid also wanting Anfield defender Ibrahima Konate, a swap deal could well be on the cards.