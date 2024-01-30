Frank Lampard, Petr Cech and John Terry are also believed to have lived near Cobham.

Premier League clubs have just a couple of days left to benefit from the January transfer window with supporters of title and European-chasing sides Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham all hoping for more new faces.

There's been investment from Crystal Palace and Brentford this month too as the clubs look to end recent runs of poor form and climb up the top flight. Radu Dragusin and Daniel Munoz are just two big names who have joined London outfits on permanent deals while Timo Werner and Kalvin Phillips have arrived on temporary loan deals.

All those stars will be looking at properties in the area, either to buy or rent, as have many marquee signings before them. The influx of big earners to football clubs has created some Premier League housing hotspots around the fringes of London.

NationalWorld looks at some of those areas, which could be home to January signings very soon, and which former stars have resided there. Average house prices come from ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data in September 2022.

Hampstead - Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur

French-speaking Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur stars are known to choose Hampstead including Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Mousa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen.

Hampstead is known for its luxurious houses offering proximity to London and, as such, it's no surprise the area attracts Premier League stars. The average price of a house in Hampstead is a cool £1,670,000, but Arsenal and Spurs stars are known to spend way above that.

Ex-Gunners man Patrick Vieria bought a home in the area by the Heath for £3 million in 2021 before demolishing it and putting up a four-storey property when he uncovered a damp problem. Thierry Henry, Olivier Giroud and David Ospina are some other stars known to have resided in the area.

Any Arsenal players buying in the area should be warned that there is the chance of bumping into a fierce rival. Tottenham Hotspur men such as Moussa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen have also called the area home.

Cobham, Oxshott and Esher - Chelsea

The famous Chelsea training ground is in Cobham and Blues stars are known to move into the luxury Surrey homes around the area when signing for the cub.

The area around Cobham and Oxshott has become incredibly star-studded in recent history with Hollywood stars Antonio Banderas and Stanley Tucci also previous residents. Frank Lampard, John Terry, Petr Cech, and Eden Hazard have all been known to live in the area.

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho leads a training session at Cobham.

Stars are afforded the privacy of houses hidden by leafy lanes and benefit from the nearby prestigious Silvermere Golf Course. There's also nearby Esher, which was home to full-back Branislav Ivanovic.

Highgate - Arsenal

The other side of Hampstead Heath is Highgate, which offers North London football stars a similar life of luxury with houses selling for an average of £882,500.

Former Arsenal stars Freddie Ljungberg and Mesut Ozil are two residents known to have lived in the area. In 2019, two men were arrested outside the latter's house for allegedly making crude remarks about his mother and threatening security guards but the charges were later dropped.

Cuffley - Tottenham Hotspur

Cuffley is in South East Hertfordshire but is still a short commute to North London and less than a 10-minute drive to the Spurs training ground.

Ledley King, Kyle Walker and Jermaine Defoe have all resided in the area while playing for the club, where the average house price is £835,000. Former Spurs player and coach Ryan Mason also called Cuffley home having grown up in nearby Enfield as a youngster.

There is an area of Cuffley named Millionaire's Row due to its luxury homes and Defoe sold his property on the street for £3,750,000 in 2011. The house came with a games room, cinema room, fully-equipped gym and sauna too.

Chigwell - Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham

Cigwell has welcomed both Spurs and West Ham stars in recent history. The Essex town is still part of the metropolitan area of London and connected to the city centre via the Central line.

Bobby Moore and David Bentley have been spotted in the town, as too has the charismatic Paolo Di Canio. There are various legends around Di Canio among West Ham fans, including that he would often be spotted on the Central line and kept piranha fish at his home - the person tasked with feeding the fish apparently even once persuaded the star not to sign for Manchester United.

Paolo Di Canio sparked some gossip when living around Chigwell. (Getty Images)

The average house price in Chigwell is £660,000.

Purley - Crystal Palace

In South London, Purley is a popular choice to purchase property for Crystal Palace stars.

In 2015, Wilfried Zaha made headlines when buying a £2.5 million mansion in the area which had appeared on TV series Footballers' Wives. The seven-bedroom home once belonged to former Crystal Palace owner Ron Noades and has a pool, cinema room, sauna, hot tub and more.

It was also in Purley that Eagles legend Julian Speroni opened a restaurant, which was visited by teammates, but has now closed down.

Kingswood - Fulham and Chelsea

Kingswood in Surrey is only half an hour from Cobham but offers residents a little more privacy than the area famous for housing the Chelsea training ground.

The village has a couple of golf clubs, three churches and a number of independent shops. Fulham stars Danny Murphy and Steve Sidwell have lived in the area, as have Chelsea men Arjen Robben and Robert Huth.