The latest Premier League transfer stories involving Arsenal and Manchester United.

The final day of the 2023/24 Premier League season is approaching and the champions will be crowned after Sunday’s action plays out. Manchester City and Arsenal are still in the running to lift the trophy, with just two points separating them at the top of the table.

Once the curtain falls on this rollercoaster season, clubs can attack the transfer window and look to strengthen their ranks ahead of another competitive campaign in England’s top flight. Let’s take a look at some of the most headline-grabbing stories on the rumour mill, involving Arsenal and Manchester United.

Arsenal star ‘agrees’ to join Premier League rivals

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has reportedly made a decision on his immediate future, following the recent speculation over whether he will remain at the Emirates beyond the summer. The England international has fallen out of favour this season since the Gunners signed David Raya on loan. The Brighton shot-stopper is expected to make a permanent move to North London after impressing between the sticks, which has raised a lot of question marks over Ramsdale.

But it hasn’t taken long for the 26-year-old to find a new challenge, and it will see him stay in the Premier League too. According to Sky Sports’ James Green, Ramsdale has made the decision to join Newcastle United ahead of the 2024/25 season.

“I understand and I found out directly from the player’s agent that one of our players is off to Newcastle and a deal has been agreed,” Green told Highbury Squad. “It’s my understanding that Aaron Ramsdale has agreed to join Newcastle in the summer.

“That’s come direct through speaking to somebody I’m very close with who is close with his agent and he says it’s done. The deal is happening.”

Man United set firm budget on defensive target

Manchester United are eager to strengthen their options across the backline this summer as they close off a rather underwhelming Premier League season. The Red Devils have won just 17 of their top flight fixtures and have struggled across the park with shock results including their recent 4-0 thumping defeat to Crystal Palace, and a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth earlier in the season.

The likelihood is that United will finish this season in eighth, leaving a lot of work to be done on the transfer window. A long list of potential departures have been named as the club prepare to cash in on senior members of the team in order to raise funds for new recruits and kickstart a new era at Old Trafford.

The Reds have been monitoring Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite for some time now but they have set a firm cap on what they are willing to spend. According to GiveMeSport, United are not willing to entertain the £80 million figure being discussed and will instead offer £55 million as an absolute maximum to the Toffees.