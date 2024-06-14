Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. | Getty Images

The summer transfer window is now officially open and Premier League clubs are expected to make some key announcements throughout the coming months.

Let’s dive into some of the latest headlines as Premier League teams start to conduct their summer business.

Arsenal star drops potential transfer hint

Arsenal have been eyeing up a number of big moves on the transfer market this summer as they hope to return to the top of the Premier League next season and finally get the better of Manchester City. After signing David Raya on loan from Brentford, reports claim it’s now just a matter of time before the club announce his permanent move to the Emirates, following his impressive first spell under Mikel Arteta.

Raya’s arrival meant that Aaron Ramsdale slipped out of favour and the England international, who will compete at Euro 2024, has been linked with a summer exit. The shot-stopper himself has potentially hinted at where his priorities lie when it comes to a potential move away from Arsenal too.

Speaking to talkSPORT about his England call-up, Ramsdale said: "No footballer wants to not play. I’ve had a tough year personally not playing and I never want to do that again."

If Raya does indeed take the No.1 spot moving forward, it will once again demote Ramsdale to second choice, which is clearly something the 26-year-old is not willing to settle for at this point in his career.

13-goal Liverpool star ‘could be sold’ this summer

Several Liverpool players have been attracting attention this summer following the departure of Jurgen Klopp and Luis Díaz is one of the main names doing the rounds. The Colombian has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks and now, according to Football Insider, he ‘could be sold’ by the Reds ahead of the new season.

The report claims that Liverpool ‘want to make a profit’ on Díaz, who arrived at Anfield in 2022 for a £50 million fee, including add-ons. There are still plans for the winger to be involved in Arne Slot’s pre-season but it is believed that ‘an offer of more than £50 million’ will be ‘considered’ by the club as they plan the new manager’s squad for his debut season.