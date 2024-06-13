Sam Kerr: Chelsea 're-name' Stamford Bridge following superstar signing new contract

Getty Images

Chelsea have temporarily re-named Stamford Bridge after they announced that Sam Kerr would be signing a new deal with the club.

The name change will remain in place until Sunday, June 16. In addition to this, Chelsea have also rebranded Kingsmeadow - the home ground of Chelsea women and Chelsea U21s - to ‘Kerrsmeadow’. Like the ‘Samford Bridge’ name change, this will also be in action until Sunday.

One of the greatest women’s footballers of all time, Kerr has achieved major success during her time at Chelsea. The 30-year-old has won five WSL titles, three women’s FA Cups and two women’s League Cups - she was also part of the team that finished as runners-up in the 2020/21 women’s Champions League.

She has scored 58 goals over the course of 75 WSL games during her time at Chelsea. Before she made the jump to the Blues, Kerr played for teams such as Sky Blue FC, Perth Glory and Western New York Flash. Additionally, she has also been a prolific goal scorer on the international stage for her native Australia, scoring 69 goals in 128 games for the Matildas.

On Kerr’s decision to sign a new deal with Chelsea, Blues general manager Paul Green said on their official club website: "We are delighted that Sam has extended her deal with the club. Sam is a leader and one of the world's best strikers and goal scorers. She has been very important to our success, and we look forward to welcoming her back from injury next season."