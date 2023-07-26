The Republic Of Ireland captain shocked Canada with a jaw dropping strike that put them in the lead against Canada at the FIFA World Cup 2023.

Arsenal's Katie McCabe scored a stunning opening goal as Republic Of Ireland defeated Canada. Cr: Getty Images

Republic Of Ireland have announced their arrival at the World Cup with an unforgettable strike from Katie McCabe in their game Canada in the FIFA World Cup this afternoon.

Arsenal star and Irish captain McCabe once again stole all the headlines for her side after scoring a stunning opener that fans are already calling goal of the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The versatile Gunners player was awarded the Women's Super League goal of the season recently after her long range drive against Manchester City last April and has already put her name in the hat for a similar accolade at her first World Cup after scoring a stunning corner kick goal that put her side into a 1-0 lead down under.

Ireland, who suffered the loss of key defender Heather Payne moments before kick off, were backed by a vocal travelling crowd in Perth as they took to the pitch against Olympic gold medal winners Canada.

McCabe, who captained Republic Of Ireland to their first major tournament last year, opened the scoring after just five minutes when she curled into a delicious drive that escaped the attention of the Canadian defence before settling into the top corner of the net.

However, in heartbreaking fashion, the Irish were pegged back right at the end of first half injury time against the run of play when Julia Grosso’s cross was turned into her own net by Megan Connolly before Adriana Leon struck early in the second period.

Advertisement

Advertisement