Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK to be second worst G7 economy in 2023 despite upgrade, IMF says
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Father and son found dead after mother wins custody battle
Actor Kevin Spacey found not guilty of sexual assault at London trial
Ex-police watchdog boss accused of girl’s rape to face trial next year
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Arsenal star Katie McCabe scores outrageous FIFA World Cup goal straight from corner flag

The Republic Of Ireland captain shocked Canada with a jaw dropping strike that put them in the lead against Canada at the FIFA World Cup 2023.

By Graham Falk
3 minutes ago
Arsenal's Katie McCabe scored a stunning opening goal as Republic Of Ireland defeated Canada. Cr: Getty ImagesArsenal's Katie McCabe scored a stunning opening goal as Republic Of Ireland defeated Canada. Cr: Getty Images
Arsenal's Katie McCabe scored a stunning opening goal as Republic Of Ireland defeated Canada. Cr: Getty Images

Republic Of Ireland have announced their arrival at the World Cup with an unforgettable strike from Katie McCabe in their game Canada in the FIFA World Cup this afternoon.

Arsenal star and Irish captain McCabe once again stole all the headlines for her side after scoring a stunning opener that fans are already calling goal of the tournament.

The versatile Gunners player was awarded the Women's Super League goal of the season recently after her long range drive against Manchester City last April and has already put her name in the hat for a similar accolade at her first World Cup after scoring a stunning corner kick goal that put her side into a 1-0 lead down under.

Most Popular

Ireland, who suffered the loss of key defender Heather Payne moments before kick off, were backed by a vocal travelling crowd in Perth as they took to the pitch against Olympic gold medal winners Canada.

McCabe, who captained Republic Of Ireland to their first major tournament last year, opened the scoring after just five minutes when she curled into a delicious drive that escaped the attention of the Canadian defence before settling into the top corner of the net.

However, in heartbreaking fashion, the Irish were pegged back right at the end of first half injury time against the run of play when Julia Grosso’s cross was turned into her own net by Megan Connolly before Adriana Leon struck early in the second period.

The 2-1 loss to Canada sadly means Ireland head into their final group game against Nigeria knowing they have already been eliminated from the tournament.

Related topics:Womens FootballWomen's World Cup 2023ArsenalRepublic of IrelandCanadaIrelandWomen's Super League