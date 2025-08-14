A few seasons ago, he was one of the first names on the teamsheet each week.

Now, Oleksandr Zinchenko has found himself out of favour at Arsenal, and usually spends matchdays on the bench.

A number of clubs are interested in freeing him from his Emirates purgatory, though all available options would mean saying goodbye to the Premier League.

With his autobiograhpy set to be released, a snippet from it has given fans an insight into how his career at Arsenal has changed.

According to the Athletic, Zinchenko said: “Going from one of the established play­ers of the side to unused sub is much harder to deal with.

“The sense of rejection you feel if your manager no longer believes in you can take the stuffing out of you, even if you’re the most resilient guy on the planet.

“Sitting on the bench in the Premier League for a very generous wage packet is obviously still a privilege, the kind of problem that billions of people on this planet would swap their much tougher lives for in a heartbeat. Trust me, as a Ukrainian, I’m aware of that. Every single minute.

“But every footballer started playing because they love to play the game. A big part of your life is missing without it.”

CaughtOffside has claimed that European sides Porto, Real Betis and Fenerbahce are all interested in the Ukrainian, who has one year left on his contract. But Zinchenko would reportedly also be happy to fight for his spot, help out when called upon and leave on a free next summer.