Arsenal has launched its official third kit for the 2024/25 season - and fans have fallen head over heels for the new design.

The light blue and purple design is accented with a dark blue collar and cuffs, with both long and short-sleeved varieties available for fans to buy. The Adidas logo has also been thrown back to the 90s, with the old trefoil making a comeback as part of the clothing giant’s 75th anniversary.

Arsenal have also used the old cannon club logo to complete the look.

Upon the kit’s release, fans on social media were revelling in their club’s latest fashion statement. Posting on X, Gunners fan @m1_salesrep said: “I think the Arsenal kit is quite pretty, best of our kits this season maybe.” @D07LE7 added: “Let's be clear the arsenal kit is streets ahead.”

@Harry2671 added: “Just purchased the 3rd kit - really liked it.”

Arsenal’s third kit is available for purchase via the club’s online shop, as well as in leading sports retailers.