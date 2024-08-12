Arsenal launches retro third kit for the 2024/25 season - and fans are absolutely in love with it
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Gunners revealed the new kit on their website earlier today (August 12), with a retro design that even includes the old Adidas logo. Arsenal FC describe the kit as “a modern take on the beloved 90s iconic kits with a bold, fashionable design, combined with a hint of nostalgia” with modelling photos from the likes of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Alessia Russo.
The light blue and purple design is accented with a dark blue collar and cuffs, with both long and short-sleeved varieties available for fans to buy. The Adidas logo has also been thrown back to the 90s, with the old trefoil making a comeback as part of the clothing giant’s 75th anniversary.
Arsenal have also used the old cannon club logo to complete the look.
Upon the kit’s release, fans on social media were revelling in their club’s latest fashion statement. Posting on X, Gunners fan @m1_salesrep said: “I think the Arsenal kit is quite pretty, best of our kits this season maybe.” @D07LE7 added: “Let's be clear the arsenal kit is streets ahead.”
@Harry2671 added: “Just purchased the 3rd kit - really liked it.”
Arsenal’s third kit is available for purchase via the club’s online shop, as well as in leading sports retailers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.